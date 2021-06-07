TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency sewer repair forces lane closure on S. 17th St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A turn-lane of South 17th Street near New Hanover Regional Medical Center will be closed overnight Monday for an emergency sewer service repair.
Starting at 6 p.m., the southbound right-turn lane of the 2100 block of South 17th Street will be closed adjacent to the NHRMC parking deck. Traffic will be shifted into the outer southbound lane. The turn lane will reopen north of Medical Center Drive to allow turning traffic.
The driveway to the Walgreens at 2130 S. 17th St. will remain open.
Work is expected to continue overnight.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.