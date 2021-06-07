Report: Bladen, Columbus counties continue to fare poorly in latest health rankings

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Bladen and Columbus counties continue to rank toward the bottom in health rankings in the state, according to a recent report.
The 2021 edition of the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps ranked the 100 counties in the state in two different overall categories - health outcomes and health factors. Health outcome rankings were based on length and quality of life. Health factors looked at health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors and physical environment.
Researchers added that COVID-19 deaths were not included in compiling the latest rankings.
“The data we used to calculate ranks for the 2021 Rankings are from 2019 and earlier,” the group stated on its website. “Therefore, the data in the latest Rankings are not yet reflective of the impact that COVID-19 has had on counties. However, the 2021 Rankings demonstrate the variation of health and opportunity by place and can highlight barriers to health which disproportionately affect communities of color and those with lower incomes. COVID-19 has likely worsened these disparities.
“COVID-19 will likely have an impact on measures such as unemployment, children in poverty, income inequality, premature age-adjusted mortality, food insecurity, and severe housing cost burden. We will continue to report these measures to focus on the entire impact COVID-19 has and will have on health in a community.”
Here’s a look at where some of our local counties ranked:
Bladen County (Health Outcomes 86th, Health Factors 93rd)
Bladen County improved slightly in both categories from last year (88th and 94th respectively).
Brunswick County (Health Outcomes 28th, Health Factors 28th)
Brunswick County improved from 36th in health outcomes from 2020 but dropped a spot from 27th in health factors.
Columbus County (Health Outcomes 92nd, Health Factors 92nd)
Columbus County improved from 94th in health outcomes in 2020 while remaining 92nd in health factors.
New Hanover County (Health Outcomes 14th, Health Factors 12th)
New Hanover jumped up in both categories - moving up from 17th in health outcomes in 2020 and 21st in health factors.
Pender County (Health Outcomes 35th, Health Factors 33rd)
Pender County saw significant jumps in both categories since last year’s ranking. The county was 52nd in health outcomes and 37th in health factors a year ago.
The report can be read below:
