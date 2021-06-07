Popular sunscreens contaminated with carcinogen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many people use sunscreen to protect themselves from things like skin cancer, but a new study shows that the danger could come from the sunscreen itself.
Independent laboratory Valisure recently found that dozens of sunscreens are contaminated with the known carcinogen benzene.
Valisure released a petition, calling on the Food and Drug Administration to recall these products. The petition contains a full list of the products that are contaminated--including brands like Neutrogena, Sun Bum, Banana Boat, CVS-brand, among a few others.
Some beachgoers expressed their concern--Karie Nunn said “I feel like they shouldn’t even be on the market, like I used Banana Boat this morning, and I feel like I’m protected, but am I?”
No amount of benzene is safe, but Valisure noted that it is especially harmful in large amounts.
“It’s disappointing because the one thing they have always encouraged to protect you, is actually something that can harm you,” said Lindsey McCullough.
Many people re-apply sunscreen throughout the day when they are at the beach or outside for an extended period of time, but medical experts are urging people to throw out any of the sunscreens that are on this contamination list.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.