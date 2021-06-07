Pender County Commissioners proclaims June 12 as Jean Beasley Day

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Commissioners voted unanimously to proclaim June 12, 2021 as Jean Beasley Day to recognize her work as founder and director of a rescue center for sea turtles at a meeting Monday afternoon.
County Commissioners praised Beasley for her work saying, “She’s been a great ambassador for Pender County; we’re very proud of her.”
The proclamation will be presented to Beasley by Commissioner David Williams in a private ceremony on June 12.
Under the direction of Jean Beasley, the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center grew from a kiddy pool in a garage with a turtle named Lucky in 1997, to the current center that opened its doors in Surf City in 2013. Over more than two decades, thousands of endangered turtles have been rehabilitated.
Beasley announced her retirement earlier this year and Kathy Zagzebski was named the new executive director.
The center welcomes more than 60,000 visitors per year and during her years at the center, Beasley mentored hundreds of volunteers and student interns on the importance of conservation. She also received numerous awards.
