One hospitalized in critical condition after Vance Street shooting, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man is in critical condition after being shot early Monday morning in Wilmington.
Around 12:53 a.m., Wilmington Police Officers responded to a shooting on the 2800 block of Vance St. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where police say he is currently in “critical but stable condition.”
The victim’s name is being withheld until his family has been notified.
This case is still under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.
