Man who spent 8 days in Croatan National Forest remains in hospital

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was missing in the Croatan National Forest for eight days remains in the hospital on Monday.
Joshua Clauson, 20, who was reported missing on May 29, was found walking out of a wooded area near a home on Rams Horn Road in Newport Sunday morning. He was spotted by the homeowner, who called Carteret County Communications.
Clauson spent 8 nights lost in the Croatan National Forest after he didn’t return from a walk with a family member last Saturday.
Multiple crews had been searching for five days in the air and on the ground before it was called off on Thursday.
Sheriff Asa Buck said Clauson remains at Carteret Health Care, recovering from his ordeal. Clauson, who was found with sunburns and in rough condition, according to the sheriff.
“Some days and certainly overnight was cold and chilly. And then the other days, it was fairly warm. So anyone being exposed to the elements like that with very little, no shelter, very little in the way of clothing to deal with the cold weather and then it rained a few times as well, so that’s certainly very concerning for anyone to be out in the forest overnight, a few days, much less for eight days. It might be a miracle,” said Buck.
Buck said Clauson told detectives he was able to subsist off of rainwater.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.