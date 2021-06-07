Looking for work? NCWorks to host career fair in Shallotte on Tuesday

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks is holding an outside, walk up career fair on Tuesday in Shallotte.
The career fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on June 8 at the parking lot of Jerome’s Steak and Seafood, located at 4909 Main Street in Shallotte.
The event is hosted by Brunswick County NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.
Shallotte Mayor Walt Eccard will be in attendance to address employers and job seekers.
Employers currently hiring that are attending the event are as follows:
- Allied Universal Autumn Care
- Myrtle Grove Big Lots
- Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity
- Burks Outlet
- Carolina Staffing Solutions
- Chick-Fil-A
- Coastal Companion
- Food Lion
- Hardee’s
- NC Dept. of Public Safety
- Ocean Ridge Plantation Golf
- Pacon
- Subway
- Sun Surf Containers
- Universal Health Care
- Walmart
Also in attendance will be resources for military veterans including:
- Legal Aid of North Carolina
- VA Health Care Representative
- VA Mobile Veteran Center
- NC Works Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Representatives
Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at ncworks.1800@nccommerce.com or (910) 754-6120.
