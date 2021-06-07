Less than 1% of teens in Pender County receive COVID-19 vaccination

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many parents in Pender County aren’t letting their children get the COVID-19 vaccination.
“I think it’s way too new for us to know the long-term side effects,” said parent, Victoria Cabaniss.
Cabaniss isn’t alone with her opinion.
“My kids are not getting the vaccine because there haven’t been enough studies,” said parent, Lynn Pender. “They have come up with that vaccine too fast. There’s not enough evidence as to why it’s going to help stop COVID.”
In New Hanover County, vaccinations continue to rise for the 12-17 age range, reaching nearly 25% with at least one dose -- but that’s not the case in Pender County.
“I would say maybe 200 people between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated,” said Carolyn Moser, the Health and Human Services Director in Pender County.
A number far less than 1%.
They’re in the minority, but some parents in Pender County are in favor of their children and grandchildren getting vaccinated.
“It’s free,” said parent, Dixie Horne. “It’s available now. I just hope everybody gets it so our country can become normal again.”
The Pender County Health Department says it’s not a supply issue, but instead a personal choice. A choice that experts say can be made easier if you speak to a medical professional.
“Research has proven that they have found no issues for parents to be concerned about,” said Moser.
Regardless of the data, Cabaniss remains skeptical.
“I just don’t think that it would be a good idea for children to be our guinea pigs,” said Cabaniss.
