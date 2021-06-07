First Alert Forecast: seasonably muggy, somewhat stormy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast maintains a light southerly breeze and, with it, seasonably warm and humid conditions across the Cape Fear Region Monday. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 80s.
So far, June has offered generous rainfall of several inches for most of the Cape Fear Region, and Monday will feature a 40-50% chance for more. Functionally: scattered showers with isolated heavy, gusty storms amid intervals of steamy summer sunshine.
Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. Or: extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And remember to set your app to your location for rain and lightning alerts!
