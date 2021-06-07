Film forum planned on post-pandemic production

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Barbara D’Alessandro, producer on Reprisal and 13 Reasons Why, and Noelle Pflum, production coordinator on Lost Boys and Swamp Thing, will be the featured guests at an upcoming virtual forum on “Post-Pandemic Production.”
The UNCW Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Cucalorus Film Foundation organized the event, which is part of the ongoing 2021 NC Film Forum series.
The virtual event, on Wed., June 9 at 5:30 p.m. will discuss guidelines and next steps in the industry’s protocols on pandemic safety.
According to a press release about the event, the NC Film Forum is a 6-month professional development series providing resources to support the careers of creative professionals who make movies for a living.
The series launched in April, with a discussion on indie filmmaking grants. It can be viewed here.
In May, speakers focused on the forecast for film in North Carolina for the rest of the year. The discussion can be found here.
The series happens the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Registration is free and required here - https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlde6sqzMsGNZW0M1Mu8LiBBl7klcFwBmF.
