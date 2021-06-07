Columbus County Commissioners approve budget that prioritizes employee pay increases, public schools, and public safety

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Commissioners approved the $81.5 million recommended budget for FY 2022 in a meeting Monday night, an increase of 5.2% over last year’s adopted budget.
The budget was approved 6-1 with Commissioner Giles E. (Buddy) Byrd casting the dissenting vote.
The budget was drawn up by the new Columbus County manager, Edwin H. Madden, Jr., in accordance with the goals set out by commissioners at the annual budget retreat.
The budget addressed primary goals established by the board including: increased pay for all employees; additional support for law enforcement, public safety and public schools; enhanced capabilities of the county’s water and sewer systems, and improved broadband; and new opportunities for economic development.
Total General Fund expenses of $66,739,425 budgeted for FY 2022 are projected to increase over FY 2021 budget by $3,861,744 (6.1%).
The largest category of expenses is salaries followed by education.
