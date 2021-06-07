Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge will support Halfway-to-St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Irish music, dancing and drinks will be part of the festivities at the Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge, Sat., June 12 at Waterline Brewing Co.
The event will support September’s Halfway-to-St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The parade will happen at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 18, in downtown Wilmington.
The annual parade, which typically takes place in March, was postponed due to COVID-19.
Saturday’s Hooley begins at 3:00 p.m. with entertainment and games for children and will feature Mr. Mark’s Music/Futureshine Entertainment.
Entertainment throughout the day includes the Wilmington Police Pipes and Drums, Striking Copper, Blarney Brogues, Ewes Tree and Irish dancers from the Walsh-Kelley School.
Food trucks and artisan vendors will also take part in the event.
For more information, go to www.wilmingtonparade.com or www.coolwilmington.com.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will accept donations at the door to help cover the cost of expenses associated with the parade.
