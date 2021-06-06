Youth and Community ‘Pop-up’ informs families of available resources

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Youth and Community ‘Pop-up’ was held at Bladen County Park on Sunday. The scene was full of smiling faces, games and music, but also knowledge — information on resources available to residents and families who may need assistance.
“We’re really trying to get the word out in the community, so that we can assist people that may not even know we have the funding to assist them with,” said Kathleen Lowe Jacobs with Southeastern Community Action Partnership ”It’s three great programs, three great grants.”
The ‘pop-up’ was sponsored by the Southeastern Community Action Partnership, a nonprofit agency who works to empower the lives of people in the community. The agency serves seven counties: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Hoke, Pender, Robeson and Scotland Counties.
It has three programs funded by state grants. The Community Services Block Grant Program is the longest running of the three. It helps lift families above the poverty line.
The other two programs are newer.
“Our covid program — our CARES act program — that address people who have been affected by covid. They have lost their job, had a drop in income,” said Sarah Shipman, a Community Service Block Grant supervisor. “The other program with the hurricane is hurricane Florence. I know some people think well that was awhile ago but people still suffering.”
The organization Men and Women United for Youth and Families was also at the event to talk with people about workforce development. The organization partners with local businesses, community colleges and organizations like Southeastern Community Action Partnership to help people make career plans.
“As our children are coming up in high school, graduating high school, moving into the career world — our workforce development program helps them determine a career track,” said Pastor Keith Graham, the Workforce Development Center Manager with Men and Women United for Youth and Families. “We sit down, do our intake with them, and help layout a plan with them.”
Southeastern Community Action Partnership will hold events like this throughout the entire month of June. The next one in WECT’s five-county viewing area is on June 19th at the Whiteville Recreation Center and June 20th at Town Creek Park in Winnabow.
