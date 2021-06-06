Port City Music Festival provides free concerts all week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year of virtual concerts, music lovers in the Port City gathered around to listen to the sounds of violins, clarinets, cellos and more.
The 13th Annual Port City Music Festival began tonight at Kenan Chapel in Landfall. It’s a free concert series happening all this week in Wilmington.
The series features Camarata Philadelphia, a group of critically acclaimed musicians. The festival is allowing anyone and everyone to witness the art of music.
“There shouldn’t be barriers to great music,” said Dr. Stephen Framil, who is the co-founder and music director of Port City Music Festival. “There shouldn’t be barriers for someone feeding their soul and so that is part of our mission.”
The festival won’t feature loud drums or electric guitars, but instead will pay tribute to some of the world’s best classical composers.
“There are lots of different combinations,” said Framil. “We’ve got the greats of Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, Mendelssohn and Schumann.”
For many, it’s the first time hearing live music in over a year.
“It’s gonna be great to hear some Baroque music that my mom and I really enjoy,” said Ed Trimakas, a music lover. “So, we’re looking forward to this and some other events this week we are going to sneak in to.”
Every night this week, the group is performing at different venues across the city. It’s a time for the musicians to finally share their passion with a live audience, which is something that couldn’t happen last year.
“We started feeling the ache,” said Framil. “The ache of wanting to perform in front of people and to be able to communicate and see the reaction. So, this is what feeds us as musicians.”
Sounds that will also feed music lovers who can finally hear live music once again.
For more information on the concert series, you can go to the Port City Music Festival website.
