First Alert Forecast: tropics are quiet...however, it feels pretty tropical in southeastern nc

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday evening! Tonight’s dinner-time temperatures will still remain in the 80s with dewpoints sitting in the 70s, marking an abundant amount of moisture in the air -- pretty muggy! A stray shower is possible throughout the evening; make sure to grab a raincoat or umbrella on your way out the door!
Tomorrow’s forecast looks similar to todays, with temperatures in the 80s by noon and shower chances ramping up to 40% in the morning.
The tropical Atlantic remains quiet for the time being. No development is anticipated over the next 48-72 hours.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington - including a risk of showers for early this upcoming week. Remember: you can extend your outlook to a full ten days any time you like and for any location you choose with your always-free WECT Weather App!
