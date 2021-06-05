Jewish community responds to anti-Semitic act at Wrightsville Beach, commends quick response and support

“While anti-Semitism is unfortunately on the rise in our country and around the world, we hoped we would have been spared these acts of hatred in our hometown. However, it has come to our attention that there has recently been an incident at Wrightsville Beach where a swastika was painted on a poster by Beach Access 1 . At this time, all necessary authorities have been contacted, are ensuring the safety of our community, and have removed the offensive graffiti.

B'nai Israel Congregation, Wilmington, N.C.