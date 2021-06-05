First Alert Forecast: traditional 'heat and storms' pattern as first weekend of June begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday morning! Drier air moving in from the west will begin to shutdown the heaviest tropical downpours and return us to a more traditional June weather pattern this weekend.
Your weekend forecast details include variably cloudy skies, isolated to scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon along the seabreeze boundary, south and southwest breezes of 10-15 mph, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.
The tropical Atlantic remains quiet for the time being. No development is anticipated over the next 48-72 hours.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington - including a risk of showers for early next week. Remember: you can extend your outlook to a full ten days any time you like and for any location you choose with your always-free WECT Weather App!
Enjoy your weekend!
