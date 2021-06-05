First Alert Forecast: near-normal temperatures with scattered storms through the remainder of the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Thanks for tuning in with us this evening! Stray showers are possible this evening with the variably cloudy skies, particularly along the seabreeze boundary. Tonight’s temperatures will dip into the 70s for dinnertime before heading toward the overnight low in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tomorrow shower chances increase to 40% as skies remain variably cloudy, highs will crawl into the 70s and 80s for your Sunday morning plans -- a great idea to grab a raincoat or umbrella on your way out the door!
The tropical Atlantic remains quiet for the time being. No development is anticipated over the next 48-72 hours.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington - including a risk of showers for early next week. Remember: you can extend your outlook to a full ten days any time you like and for any location you choose with your always-free WECT Weather App!
