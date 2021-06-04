Suspect found dead after three killed at different locations in same Huntersville community

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people, including a suspected killer, are dead following a three-day triple homicide investigation at a mobile home community in Huntersville.
The investigation began around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 when Huntersville Police officers responded to a call to assist MEDIC at a home on Caldwell Station Road, just off of Old Statesville Road.
Police say a family member had found the occupant of the home, identified as 58-year-old Michael Eugene Elliot, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside the house.
Huntersville Police held a press conference about the case at 2 p.m. Friday:
During the course of the investigation on Wednesday, June 2, detectives found a second homicide victim, identified as 26-year-old Kendrick Eugene Knight, in a nearby wooded area. Officials say Knight had been shot and stabbed multiple times.
As the investigation continued into Thursday, investigators found a third victim, identified as 41-year-old Phillip Daryl Jewell, in his home in the same community as the first two victims. Jewell, officials said, had been shot.
Also inside Jewell’s home, detectives found the man they’ve identified as the suspect in the three killings, 21-year-old Michael Jacob Matocha. He was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Matocha, police say, did not live in the mobile home community but was a Huntersville resident. They added that he was one of the people detectives were looking for early on in the investigation.
Investigators say they believe all three homicides and Matocha’s death all occurred late Monday night.
Investigators have also not released a possible motive for the killings, but did confirm they believe Knight and Matocha were friends. They say they believe this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community at large.
This case marks Huntersville’s first triple homicide investigation.
Officials say the investigation is still on going and anyone with information about the case should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.