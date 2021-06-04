So, who owns that mega yacht docked at Wrightsville Beach?

Carroll, who lives in Greensboro, is the owner of The Carroll Companies, a real estate development firm valued at about $3 billion. He’s no stranger to the Wilmington area. Carroll is the developer of The Avenue, the planned $250 million project located on Military Cutoff Rd. The upscale development will feature luxury living, high-end shops, restaurants and a Westin Hotel. Construction was put on hold because of the pandemic, but is expected to begin this year.