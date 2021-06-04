So, who owns that mega yacht docked at Wrightsville Beach?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you haven’t seen it, chances are you’ve heard about it. Skyfall, one of the largest yachts to ever cruise into Wrightsville Beach is the talk of the town.
So, who owns that huge yacht? His name is Roy Carroll.
Carroll, who lives in Greensboro, is the owner of The Carroll Companies, a real estate development firm valued at about $3 billion. He’s no stranger to the Wilmington area. Carroll is the developer of The Avenue, the planned $250 million project located on Military Cutoff Rd. The upscale development will feature luxury living, high-end shops, restaurants and a Westin Hotel. Construction was put on hold because of the pandemic, but is expected to begin this year.
While Skyfall is a luxury charter yacht, Carroll brought it to the Wrightsville Beach Marina for a couple weeks for personal use.
“Skyfall is entertaining friends and family for a couple of weeks prior to departing to the Mediterranean,” Carroll says. “Skyfall will take two and a half to three weeks to reach her destination of Croatia.”
The 191-foot long yacht is booked for charters in the Mediterranean through September. Clearly, it’s going to folks with lots of money. The going rate for a week on Skyfall is $400,000 plus approximately another $100,000 for fuel dockage and tips, according to Cameron Sieradzan, the media director for The Carroll Companies.
Yes, Skyfall is named after the 2012 James Bond movie. The previous owner reportedly paid a pretty penny to use the name. When Carroll purchased the yacht, the name went with it.
“We thought about renaming the yacht, but the name has stuck,” Carroll says. “Plus, we already have the yacht’s theme song.”
Skyfall has 15 crew members and can accommodate up to 14 guests. The yacht features a wine cellar, two hot tubs, a masseuse, two chefs and a helipad that converts to a basketball court.
Carroll also owns Rhino, a 154-foot yacht that will arrive in Wrightsville Beach in a few weeks before heading to New England for the summer.
Skyfall will leave Wrightsville Beach on June 8.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.