New Hanover, Pender County update jail visitation policies

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Due to coronavirus concerns, jails in the Cape Fear region tightened visitation policies. With cases dropping and vaccinations increasing, those policies are now being loosened.
New Hanover County
The Detention Facility will soon start in-person visitation starting Monday, June 14. Only two inmates will be allowed to visit at each visitation time and only one visit will be allowed per week, per inmate. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed in the visitation rooms. Visits will be 45 minutes between the hours of 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Each visitor will need to keep 6 feet of distance from each other. All visitors will be required to wear a face mask when in proximity to another person or moving from one location to another. There will be disinfectant wipe containers inside the public visitation rooms to disinfect the telephone area.
Pender County
Effective June 5, jail visitation will resume normal schedule with no appointments needed. Note that all visitors and belongings are subject to search, and entry is not allowed without proper ID, such as a valid driver’s license, state issued ID card or military ID card.
All electronics and recording devices to include cell phones, laptops and tablets are prohibited.
Visitation days and times are as follows:
- Saturday: Males (last name beginning A-L) 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Sunday: Females 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. and males (last name beginning M-Z) from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Visits are for 15 minutes on a first come, first serve basis to visitors whose name has been provided by an inmate and approved by jail staff.
