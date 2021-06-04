New Hanover, Pender County update jail visitation policies

The Detention Facility will soon start in-person visitation starting Monday, June 14. Only two inmates will be allowed to visit at each visitation time and only one visit will be allowed per week, per inmate. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed in the visitation rooms. Visits will be 45 minutes between the hours of 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.