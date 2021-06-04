Man who prosecutors say was ‘major source’ of meth in Southport is headed to federal prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who prosecutors say was a “major source” of methamphetamine in Southport is headed to federal prison.
According to a news release, Kevin Joseph Boyle, 64, was sentenced on Friday to 12.5 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.
Prosecutors say Boyle traveled to Charlotte between July 20-21, 2019, and was stopped by deputies when he crossed a center line on a highway in Brunswick County during his return home.
Boyle allowed officers to search his vehicle, where a K-9 gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Deputies found a magnetic box located in the rear passenger side tire well that contained an unspecified amount of meth.
Witnesses confirmed to investigators that Boyle regularly traveled to Charlotte to resupply with meth.
