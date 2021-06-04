‘Maggie and the cousins’ create artwork to benefit Wrightsville Beach Museum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maggie Dorosko. 14, and her cousins, ages 8 to 14, created garden fairy figures, décor, artwork and more to raise money for the Wrightsville Beach Museum.
The Fairyscape and Art Sale, which will showcase their works, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum’s Bordeaux Cottage on Sat., June 5. Proceeds from the items sold will go to support the museum’s children’s programs.
Dorosko’s family has deep roots at Wrightsville Beach and in Wilmington. Her grandparents are Jodie and Allen Rippy. Mrs. Rippy is an artist and Mr. Rippy is a business owner. Their eight (of nine) grandchildren created the pieces for the sale.
“Due to Covid protocols, the WB Museum, which is a non-profit, was unable to hold its annual fundraisers last year, which has made it very difficult to plan and finance all that we want to do here this summer,” said board director, JoEtta Cobb. “The generosity and creativity of ‘Maggie and the Cousins’ will be a tremendous help.”
Dorosko and her cousins helped a home and school for foster children in the North Carolina mountains a few years ago in a similar way, raising $4,000 to help.
This time, they wanted to help a cause closer to home and the Wrightsville Beach Museum preserves the unique history of the beach town and educates community members and visitors, as well as offering children’s programming.
“I did a school project here a while ago and it was really fun and there’s a lot of historic stuff about Wrightsville Beach and I grew up in Wrightsville Beach and I just thought it was sad that it wasn’t doing well,” Dorosko said.
“Because we serve all age groups we felt like we missed a lot of smiling faces that we were so used to seeing all throughout the summer so feel goods just to have people in here setting up,” said Daniel Jones, Director of Education at the museum, as the children and their family set up for Saturday’s show. “We’re still restoring our main building, which is the Myers Cottage, so we are using this place as a soft opening. An event like this just feels good to let people know we’re here.”
Jones says summer programs for children begin in a few weeks at the museum, located at 303 W. Salisbury Street in the Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex.
More information can be found here: www.wbmuseumofhistory.com.
