Jury convicts Burgaw man on drug trafficking, gun charges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County man is headed to prison after he was convicted on numerous drug- and gun-related charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
A news release states that Antonio Gonclaves, 35, of Burgaw, was found guilty by a Pender County jury on Friday of three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, and other, unspecified drug offenses.
He was sentenced to 70-93 months in prison and fined $50,000. Gonclaves was also given a suspended sentence of 17-30 months, and will be required to serve three years probation once he’s released from prison.
On Nov. 26, 2019, Gonclaves was driving a vehicle, that was also occupied by two adults and an infant child, in the Maple Hill area when he came upon deputies involved in an unrelated traffic stop.
Prosecutors say Gonclaves turned the vehicle around, but still managed to capture the attention of one of the deputies.
The deputy followed Gonclaves and found the vehicle pulled off onto the side of the roadway. The deputy determined that Gonclaves was driving on a suspended license and detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A search of the vehicles revealed 32 grams of meth and a loaded .22 caliber pistol.
