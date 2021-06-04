Investigation underway after deadly hit-and-run in Columbus County Friday morning

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation is underway following a deadly hit-and-run in Columbus County Friday morning.
Sheriff Jody Greene with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man was struck and killed along U.S. 701 North outside of Whiteville around 7:15 a.m.
Greene said the woman who was driving the vehicle reached out to a family member after the collision, believing she might have hit something. The family member then contacted the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement has recovered the suspect vehicle; however, no charges have been filed at this time.
The sheriff’s office is assisting the N.C. Highway Patrol with the investigation, which is ongoing.
WECT has reached out to the Highway Patrol for more details and is awaiting a response.
