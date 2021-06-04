Heavy rain causes sanitary sewer overflow in Southport

By WECT Staff | June 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 6:37 PM

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Heavy rains resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow at a manhole at the intersection of 9th & Burrington Avenue in Southport Friday morning.

The Southport Department of Public Services discovered the overflow at 9:30 a.m.

Emergency management and the NC Division of Water Resources (NCDWR) were notified immediately and the spill was monitored until it stopped at 1 p.m.

The incident resulted in an overflow of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into Cottage Creek.

A second spill was also discovered at the same time at a manhole outside the Central lift station and resulted in a 10,800 gallon spill.

