First Alert Forecast: traditional June pattern returns as the weekend begins

The rest of your Friday details include variably cloudy skies, scattered showers, south breezes of 10-15 mph, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Remain alert as a stray gusty or briefly rotating storm may mix in. Drier conditions gradually take hold Saturday and Sunday. Look for more sunshine and more of the isolated or scattered variety of thunderstorm we are used to this time of the year. Highs will return to the middle 80s.