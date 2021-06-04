First Alert Forecast: traditional June pattern returns as the weekend begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Friday afternoon! A humid flow pattern will maintain an unsettled First Alert Forecast... Rain tallies so far in June have well exceeded that of the entire month of May. Thankfully drier air moving in from the west will begin to shutdown the heaviest tropical downpours and return us to a more traditional June weather pattern tonight and into the weekend.
The rest of your Friday details include variably cloudy skies, scattered showers, south breezes of 10-15 mph, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Remain alert as a stray gusty or briefly rotating storm may mix in. Drier conditions gradually take hold Saturday and Sunday. Look for more sunshine and more of the isolated or scattered variety of thunderstorm we are used to this time of the year. Highs will return to the middle 80s.
The tropical Atlantic remains quiet for the time being. No development is anticipated over the next 48-72 hours.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington - including a risk of showers for the weekend, too - right here. And remember: any time you like and for any location you choose, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App!
