Durham Bulls pitcher in stable condition after liner to head
By Associated Press | June 4, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 1:06 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was kept overnight at a hospital and remains in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive.

The frightening scene prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game.

Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was hit by a sharp liner from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. Zombro crumbled to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound.

The Rays said in a statement they’ve received encouraging updates on his status.

