Crack cocaine, marijuana, firearms and thousands in cash seized by Columbus County officials

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two arrests were made after the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs, firearms and cash in a search on Thursday.
According to a Facebook post, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Green Acres community on Thursday. The Narcotics Unit, Special Operations Unit, K-9 Unit, Investigations Unit, Patrol Division, and HEAT yielded the following:
- 151 Grams of crack cocaine
- 17 Grams of marijuana
- 3 firearms
- $10,676.00 cash
Two arrest were made with bonds totaling $31,000.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is conducting investigations in all areas of the county and they say there will be more arrests to follow.
