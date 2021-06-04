Crack cocaine, marijuana, firearms and thousands in cash seized by Columbus County officials

151 Grams of crack cocaine, 17 Grams of marijuana, 3 firearms and $10,676.00 cash were seized.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two arrests were made after the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs, firearms and cash in a search on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Green Acres community on Thursday. The Narcotics Unit, Special Operations Unit, K-9 Unit, Investigations Unit, Patrol Division, and HEAT yielded the following:

  • 151 Grams of crack cocaine
  • 17 Grams of marijuana
  • 3 firearms
  • $10,676.00 cash

Two arrest were made with bonds totaling $31,000.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is conducting investigations in all areas of the county and they say there will be more arrests to follow.

