Whiteville teen killed in Virginia shooting, report says

AMHERST, Va. (WECT) - Two men are facing charges after a Whiteville teenager was shot and killed in Virginia earlier this week.
According to a news release from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to Sprouse Drive in Amherst, approximately 20 miles north of Lynchburg, Virginia, on Monday after receiving a 911 call that gunshots were fired into a home.
While deputies were responding to the call and checking the area, a second 911 call was received saying that a male had been shot and was in a car at the R.t 29 By-Pass and the Rt. 130 extension.
“Deputies responded there where they found a 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The deputies attempted life saving measures until medical personnel arrived and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” the release stated.
Investigators determined that the two 911 calls were related, according to the release.
The victim was identified as Malachi Zachariah Mullins, according to the Whiteville News Reporter after speaking with his mother, Synetheria Mullins. She told the News Reporter that Malachi was riding with family to go pick up a car in Amherst when the shooting occurred.
Steve Anderson Burrell, 25, and Kevin Jalany Graham, 31, both of Whiteville, were arrested and each charged with malicious discharge of a firearm into an occupied building and discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle.
Both men are being held without bond, online jail records indicate.
“This is an active investigation and anyone that may have been in the area or has information that may be useful in this case is urged to call Inv. Thompson with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373 ext. 6 Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900,” the release stated.
