Replica of ship sailed by Christopher Columbus to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the ship sailed by Christopher Columbus in 1492 will dock in Wilmington starting next week.
The Nao Santa Maria is coming to Wilmington from June 10-13 and will be open for self-guided tours. Crew members at each level can answer questions and discuss experiences traveling from port to port on the “floating museum.”
A visit to the Nao Santa Maria consists takes visitors through the 5 decks of the ship, with informative panels on the history of the ship, ornamental elements of the time and background about the lifestyle of the Spanish sailors 500 years ago.
Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust President Stephanie Fornes says the experience is an educational opportunity for all ages covering “one of the most important historic landmarks in the discovery of America.”
According to its website, the ship’s fiberglass and wood construction was completed in 2017 and it has sailed to more than 30 ports, commemorating the history of the Santa Maria.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids and $35 for families (includes up to two adults and three kids).
