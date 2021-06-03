Missing Brunswick Co. man last seen headed to hardware store, officials say

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 77-year-old man who went missing Thursday morning.
According to officials, Thomas Larry Kalish was last seen leaving his home on Davenport Court in Calabash around 10:15 a.m., headed to the ACE hardware store on Beach Drive.
Kalish is five-foot-eight and weighs 180 pounds and was wearing a navy blue tank top with black shorts and black shoes.
He was driving a tan 2009 Dodge Caliber with N.C. tags YVM-5925.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mabe at 910-269-5349 or call 911.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.