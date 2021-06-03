HAPPENING TODAY: Career Fair at Port City Community Church

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, NCWorks is holding an outside, walk up career fair at Port City Community Church.
The event is hosted by New Hanover County NCWorks, Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, and the Lower Cape Fear Human Resources Association.
Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo will be in attendance to address employers and job seekers at 9:30 a.m.
Employers currently hiring that are attending the event include:
- A&D Appliance Repair
- ACME Smoked Fish
- All Ways Caring
- Aramark
- Autism Society of NC
- AutoXcel Corporation
- Belk
- Boddie Noell (Hardees)
- Cape Fear Community College
- Cape Fear Public Utility Authority
- Cape Fear Solar Systems
- Carolinas Staffing Shallotte
- CastleBranch Inc.
- Corning Credit Union
- Employment Solutions
- Greene Resources
- Green Dot Heating and Air
- Highland Roofing Company
- Maverick America LLC
- Matthews Motors
- Molly Maid of Wilmington NC
- Department of Public Safety
- NC State Ports Authority
- On Target Staffing LLC
- Packers Sanitation Service Inc (PSSI)
- Patriot Boat Lift & Dock Maintenance
- Plantation Village
- PSG Traffic Services
- Right at Home
- Salt Air Inc.
- Sturdy Corporation
- The Davis Community
- The Liberty Group
- The UPS Store
- Tradesmen International Inc.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe’
- UNCW
- Waffle House
- Wal-Mart (Porters Neck)
- Well Care Home Health
- Wilmington Health
- Yoga Sleep (Marpac)
Also in attendance will be resources for military veterans, including:
- East Carolina University School of DM
- Wilmington Community Based Outpatient Clinic representative
- NCWorks Job Link Van
- Legal Aid of North Carolina
- New Hanover County Veteran Services
- Senior Community Service Employment Program
- Veteran Services of the Carolinas
- VA Mobile Veteran Center
- NCWorks Disabled Veterans Outreach Program representatives
Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at ncworks.9500@nccommerce. com or (910) 251-5777.
