First Alert Forecast: wet and unsettled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington netted 1.04 inches of drought-denting rain Wednesday and Wednesday night. Tallies were variable inches across the Cape Fear Region; some places netted more than two inches. And a humid flow pattern will maintain an unsettled First Alert Forecast...
Thursday details include mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, south breezes of 10-20 mph, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Remain alert as a stray gusty or briefly rotating storm may mix in, especially but not exclusively inland and in the afternoon.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
