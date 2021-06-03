First Alert Forecast: wet and unsettled through Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington netted 1.04 inches of drought-denting rain Wednesday and Wednesday night. Tallies were variable inches across the Cape Fear Region; some places netted more than two inches. And a humid flow pattern will maintain an unsettled First Alert Forecast...
Thursday and Friday details include mostly cloudy skies, scattered to numerous showers, south breezes of 10-20 mph, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Remain alert as a stray gusty or briefly rotating storm may mix in, especially but not exclusively inland and in the afternoon. Drier conditions gradually take hold Saturday and Sunday. Look for more sunshine and more of the isolated or scattered variety of thunderstorm we are used to this time of the year. Highs will return to the middle 80s.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington - including a high shower and storm risk for Friday, too - right here. And remember: any time you like and for any location you choose, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App!
