Elevator experts push for stricter codes, enforcement as residential accidents continue

According to Knox, hydraulic elevators are not necessarily more expensive than other designs that many elevator experts deem less safe. For new construction, Knox estimates a residential hydraulic elevator will cost between $20,000 - $25,000. He says geared elevators run between $25,000 - $30,000. But for homeowners who already have geared elevators installed, there is the added expense of having the old elevator system removed. The space needed for the hydraulic and direct drive elevators is also larger than the geared elevator design, so for existing homes, that may mean reducing the size of the elevator cab to accommodate the extra equipment. That can be problematic for folks who need a cab big enough to fit a wheelchair, for example.