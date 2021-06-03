Echo Farms pool to open this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Parks & Gardens announced in a Facebook post that the Echo Farms Pool will be opening Saturday, June 5th.
The original plan was for the pool to be open Memorial Day weekend but a problem with the filter system delayed the opening.
The pool will be open to the public for family and lap swimming from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
On Monday, June 7th, the summer schedule of hours and activities begin. Click here for details about fees and age policy for accompanied and unaccompanied children.
The YMCA of southeastern North Carolina will be managing the county pool and will provide several programs including swim lessons, Swim For Life, and aqua aerobics.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.