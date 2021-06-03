Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office welcomes newest K-9

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a future member to its K-9 ranks.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced K-9 Jag. “[He] isn’t quite ready to go to work just yet, but between playing and lots of naps, he is training to be part of our K-9 Unit” the sheriff’s office said.
Jag is an eight-week-old Hanoverian scenthound, and once he learns how to hone his sense of smell, he will work along side the agency’s other Bloodhounds to search for missing people — specifically children and the elderly.
“Besides being absolutely adorable, Jag is going to be an invaluable asset to our team,” the sheriff’s office said.
