Beach rescue groups help NWS shape new rip current forecasting model

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Rip currents are the leading weather related cause of death in our region, and local beach rescues are teaming up with forecasters to try and build better predictions on when to expect the greatest risk.
In April, experts at the National Weather Service rolled out new technology they hope will save lives.
The previous forecast system began in the 90′s and lacked detail.
Before the shift this spring, forecasts were based on tides, wind and swell and gave a blanket warning for an entire county. Now, the new model uses information on incoming wave energy and on the shoreline itself to give a custom forecast for each of our area beaches.
Where the old system could only give a broad time period for warnings, the new model provides data six days out and allows people to see an hour by hour forecast.
The more specific time predictions allow rescue crews time to plan ahead and mobilize resources before the conditions become dangerous.
Rescue groups from Sunset Beach to Wrightsville Beach have a role to play in the new system, too.
NWS leaders call representatives from several area beaches twice a day to get observations of the conditions. The details they pass along about wave height and strength of rip currents make the model more reliable.
To see the NWS forecast for your beach visit the beach forecast page here and the Surf Forecast Matrices here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.