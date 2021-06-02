Southport emergency personnel respond to traumatic incident at the NC Ferry Terminal

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews were on the scene of what was described as a “traumatic incident’ at the NC Ferry Terminal in Southport around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Chief of Police Todd Coring said a male worker was driving a piling into the ground from a barge and the piling broke, hitting the man in the head.
The Southport Fire Department had to perform a technical rescue to reach the victim, who was about eight feet below the ferry ramp.
The rescue was complicated by the fact the barge was situated in a marsh that was about four feet deep. Equipment and rescue personnel had to be lowered to the scene and the man was raised up in a rescue basket.
Coring said because of the condition of the victim, paramedics requested Airlink assistance and the victim was flown by medical helicopter to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The man’s condition is not known at this time.
Ferry traffic was delayed for about an hour but it is now back on schedule.
