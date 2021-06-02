Save the date: Novant Health announces series of street festivals in Wilmington and other NC cities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To mark the progress made in the fight against COVID-19, Novant Health announced yesterday it will be hosting a series of Welcome Back Fest street festivals across the communities it serves in North Carolina, including Wilmington.
The Wilmington Welcome Back Fest will take place August 7, in a location yet to be announced, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Charlotte’s festival will be on July 24 and Winston-Salem’s will be August 21. Each will also happen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The three free community events, which are scheduled on three different days in July and August, aim to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached with the help of community members.
In an effort to reunite and reinvigorate each towns’ communities, Novant Health hopes to provide a taste of the diversity each city has to offer — live music, food from local restaurants, entertainment and more – as well as the opportunity to get vaccinated if you have not already done so.
“We are so excited to welcome our community back to life and enjoy these festivals as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer, Novant Health. “From our health care heroes working relentlessly on the front lines to our community members stepping up when there was a need, this is a remarkable way to celebrate everyone who has helped us get through the pandemic. It’s also a way to celebrate everything we’ve missed out on for more than a year. We are so grateful to those who have done their part and received their COVID-19 vaccine as we look forward to getting back to a new normal.”
More details, including locations, about the festivals will be announced over the next few weeks. Novant Health is encouraging local businesses that would like to participate in the event to visit WelcomeBackFest2021.com for more information.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.