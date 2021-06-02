Save the date: Novant Health announces series of street festivals in Wilmington and other NC cities

“We are so excited to welcome our community back to life and enjoy these festivals as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer, Novant Health. “From our health care heroes working relentlessly on the front lines to our community members stepping up when there was a need, this is a remarkable way to celebrate everyone who has helped us get through the pandemic. It’s also a way to celebrate everything we’ve missed out on for more than a year. We are so grateful to those who have done their part and received their COVID-19 vaccine as we look forward to getting back to a new normal.”