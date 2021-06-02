Parole pushed back to 2024 for one of two men convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The parole date for one of two men convicted in the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father has been pushed back a year.
The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Wednesday that Larry M. Demery will be released on Aug. 6, 2024.
No reason was given for the change in release date in the commission’s news release Wednesday.
Demery was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in 1996 in the fatal shooting of James Jordan.
James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993, while sleeping in his car along Highway 74 near Lumberton. His body was found in a swampy area in McColl, S.C., on Aug. 3, 1993.
Demery and his friend Daniel Andre Green were arrested in the murder. Both men have accused the other of being the triggerman.
Green was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 1996 and also was sentenced to life in prison.
