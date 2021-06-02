North Carolina Forest Service lifts burn ban

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Forest Service has lifted the ban on open burning across 26 North Carolina counties as conditions begin to improve following recent rainfall.
Effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, the counties this applies to include Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender.
“Recent rainfall across central and eastern North Carolina has decreased fire danger,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “With more rain expected across the area through the weekend, we should see even more improvement. Still, residents should burn responsibly. Check for restrictions before burning, and make sure you have a valid permit. Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended.”
Residents are reminded that only natural vegetation, including leaves, tree trimmings, or yard debris can by legally burned within 100 feet of any structure. Outdoor burning more than 100 feet from a structure requires a N.C. Forestry burning permit.
Burn permits will be available in all counties from 5 p.m. Wednesday.
If you are located in a city or town, local regulations may apply, so you are advised to contact your local municipal official with questions related to open burning.
Lack of rainfall created hazardous conditions that resulted in the burn ban going into effect May 24.
