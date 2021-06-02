NHC Schools announces Grab & Go summer meals program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced Wednesday it will be offering the Curbside Grab & Go Meal Service for children ages 18 years and younger beginning June 7, 2021.
Meals will be provided at nine locations on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays until August 6.
One complete meal can be picked up for each child 18 and under, each day, for free.
Click here for more information and see below for pick-up sites.
