New details emerge regarding Doppler blind spots in Brunswick County

A public records request to Brunswick County for any additional information on heightened efforts to move the Doppler indicated the county had requested additional information from federal officials what kind of site they would be looking for if the radar was moved. Just days after the storm, in an email to Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow and Deputy Director Scott Garner, NOAA Meteorologist Mark Willis wrote, “Any site would need a 1200ft radius with no objects 30m or higher and would need to consider the neighboring topography, partner considerations, and any new gaps that could be introduced.”