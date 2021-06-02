Law enforcement reports possible tornado touchdown in southern Duplin County

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - A call to Duplin County 911 revealed law enforcement had reported signs of a possible tornado touchdown between Wallace and Teachey in southern Duplin County around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The local storm report by NWS MHX noted 911 call reports from Teachey: “Tornado at 05:05 PM EDT — widespread trees down between teachey and wallace. Tree fell on tractor trailer on us 117.”
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), “At 5:14 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Wallace, moving northeast at 20 mph.” Locations that may have been impacted include Wallace, Rose Hill, Beulaville, Sarecta, Greenevers and Teachey.
Visual reports indicated fallen tree limbs and scattered debris along Hwy 117 between Wallace and Teachey.
A tornado warning was issued by the NWS for southern Duplin County at 5 p.m. and was extended through 5:45 p.m.
WECT has sent a reporter to the scene to confirm the impact of this weather event. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.