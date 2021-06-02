1 killed, 1 hurt in North Carolina plane crash

PINNACLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed and another was seriously injured when a single-engine plane crashed in a hayfield in Stokes County on Tuesday evening.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Beechcraft A23 crashed near Almas Lane in Pinnacle with two people on board.
Stokes County Emergency Services Director Brandon Gentry says the injured person was flown to a hospital in serious, but stable condition. He did not know where the flight originated or what its destination was.
Gentry says the identities of the two people were not released, but the family of the person who died has been notified. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and the North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.