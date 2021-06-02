Gov. Cooper announces continued HOPE program, vaccine incentives

“I think there’s a group of folks who have real questions about the vaccine,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NC DHHS. “We want to make sure that they get good answers to those questions, want to make sure that they can talk to their doctor, maybe get vaccinated at their doctor’s office. We know from talking to others that they often, if they are not vaccinated, want to get vaccinated doctor’s office, so again, working with our providers, make sure they have vaccines on the shelf, can have those conversations.”