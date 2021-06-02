Got your re-entry decal? A town-by-town guide to getting your pass back home after a storm

The Hurricane Re-Entry Passes Program applies to Island Property Owners only. During emergency events such as hurricanes, the Town will close the bridge to the island for public safety and the safety of emergency responders. Once the bridge is closed, access to the island will be blocked and manned by a police officer. After the event, Town officials will inspect the island to ensure safety before property owners will be allowed to inspect their property. When the bridge re-opens, only pass holders will be allowed on the island first followed by the general public.