First Alert Forecast: opportunities for rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a muggy day as southeasterly, onshore breezes flow across the Cape Fear Region. A passing shower or storm is possible in an otherwise variably cloudy sky. Temperatures will crest in the 70s to around 80.
Scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms remain in your First Alert Forecast for a few days after Wednesday, too, as a subtropical breezes channel moisture northward. The unsettled pattern may not erase the drought, but it is likely to, at least, arrest its development.
Your seven-day planning forecast quantifies the rain odds across many humid but not-too-hot days. Catch the digits for Wilmington right here. And remember: any time you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!
